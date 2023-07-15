Show Fullscreen

EUROPE: Leasing company Alpha Trains and Siemens Mobility have signed their largest servicing contract, covering the maintenance of Vectron locomotives over 15 years.

Maintenance work will be undertaken at Siemens Mobility Service facilities in 13 countries, with major overhauls to be done at the Siemens Rail Service Centre in München-Allach.

‘Alpha Trains will benefit from our Europe-wide depot and service network as well as our comprehensive domain know-how in the maintenance of Vectron locomotives’, said Siemens Mobility CEO for Customer Services Johannes Emmelheinz on July 11.

‘In addition, the cloud-based Railigent X applications, which are part of the open, digital Siemens Xcelerator business platform, will enable us to maintain the locomotives efficiently and ensure their maximum service availability.’

Alpha Trains has around 185 Siemens locomotives and multiple-units in its portfolio, including more than 80 Vectron locomotives and more than 90 Mireo, Mireo Plus B and Desiro trains.