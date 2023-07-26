Show Fullscreen

BELGIUM: MSC subsidiary Medway Belgium has ordered 15 Siemens Mobility Vectron MS electric locomotives for use on cross-border freight services from Belgium.

The 6·4 MW locos with a maximum speed of 160 km/h will be used on routes to Germany, the Netherlands, Austria, Poland, Hungary, the Czech Republic and Slovakia.

‘MSC continues to invest on the European level via its Medway arm to strengthen its intermodal offering, improving its capacity to serve clients not only with its core deep-sea solutions, but also inland’, said Medway Executive Director Salvatore Prudente when the loco order was announced on July 26.

‘Our teams of experts are constantly monitoring both customer needs and market trends and we see a great deal of sense in investing in our intermodal capabilities, as customers are increasingly encouraged to move overland cargo by rail.’