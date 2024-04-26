Show Fullscreen

POLAND: Pomorskie voivodship has exercised an option to purchase nine more four-car Impuls2 electric multiple-units from Newag, the region’s Marshal Mieczysław Struk announced on April 16.

The Marshal’s Office signed a contract with Newag in August 2023 covering the supply of one Impuls2 EMU plus an option for up to nine more.

Exercise of the option was made possible after Poland received clearance in March to access financing from the European Union’s Recovery & Resilience Fund for the purchase of regional trains. The national government’s Centre for EU Transport Projects has allocated 2·2bn złoty of co-financing across 11 regional operators and voivodship transport authorities.

The additional order takes the total value of the contract to 362·9m złoty, of which 247·8m złoty will be covered by the RRF allocation. The 10 trainsets are scheduled to be delivered by the fourth quarter of 2025.