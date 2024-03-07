Show Fullscreen

POLAND: The Śląskie voivodship has signed a 1·3bn złoty contract with Newag for the supply of 26 four-car Impuls2 electric multiple-units for use by regional operator Koleje Śląskie.

The order was announced on February 29 and includes maintenance as well as an option for the supply of four more EMUs, Koleje Śląskie confirmed Railway Gazette International.

The barrier free vehicles are to be capable of a top speed of 160 km/h and transporting six bicycles. They would also feature a family zone with entertainment screens.

The first EMU is due to be delivered in June 2026 and then two each month.

‘Silesia is betting on railways. On February 26, Koleje Śląskie, has signed a contract for the expansion of its ul. Raciborska workshop in Katowice for 48m złoty’, said Jakub Chełstowski, Marshal of the Śląskie voivodship.