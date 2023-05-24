Show Fullscreen

POLAND: Pomorskie voivodship has awarded Newag a 128m złoty contract to supply four Impuls 2 electro-diesel multiple-units.

The contract was signed on May 15, with deliveries scheduled for the second half of 2024. The order is being financed from national and EU sources.

The units will initially be used on the Kościerzyna – Gdynia, Somonino – Kartuzy, and Glincz – Kartuzy lines, which are currently being electrified under a much-delayed wiring programme.

The trains will have a passenger information system, toilet, CCTV, wi-fi and facilities for people with reduced mobility.