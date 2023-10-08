Show Fullscreen

POLAND: The European Commission has approved investment of more than €61m from the 2014-20 Cohesion Fund to modernise the Gdynia – Słupsk line.

This will include reconstruction of the substructure, extending double track from Wejherowo to Słupsk, building two stations and refurbishing others. The work will make provision for the future deployment of ERTMS.

Completion is planned by 2028, enabling passenger train speeds to be increased to 160 km/h along most of the route, and 200 km/h in some places.

The overall aim is to increase capacity and improve punctuality, to encourage passengers to switch from road to rail.

‘Thanks to this new EU investment, rail transport in Poland will continue to develop and modernise’, said Commissioner for Cohesion & Reforms Elisa Ferreira on October 3. ’Trains between Gdynia and Słupsk will be faster and more attractive for citizens. Once again cohesion policy is bringing concrete benefits for EU citizens.’