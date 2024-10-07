Show Fullscreen

SAUDI ARABIA: National operator Saudi Arabia Railways has invited expressions of interest in the supply of 200 km/h trainsets to expand and modernise the passenger fleet on the north–south network.

SAR is seeking 15 trainsets each comprising two power cars and five coaches, as well eight further power cars as a reserve. The trains would be supplied with a 10-year maintenance package to ensure their long-term reliability and performance.

Requirements include wi-fi connectivity, advanced passenger information systems and the ability to withstand the harsh desert conditions.

The north-south services are currently operated using CAF push-pull trainsets. SAR said it needs to expand the fleet to support a projected growth in passenger numbers in this corridor; it anticipates carrying 2·5 million passengers per year by 2030 on the route.

‘By expanding our fleet and upgrading our existing assets, we are not only increasing capacity but also enhancing the overall passenger experience’, said Khaled Alharbi, SVP of SAR’s Passenger Business Unit, on September 27.

In February SAR awarded Stadler contracts worth SFr600m to supply and maintain 10 trainsets to operate express services to handle increasing demand on the its eastern route from Riyadh to Dammam.