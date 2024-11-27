Show Fullscreen

POLAND: A diesel multiple-unit formerly used by Dutch national operator NS that PKP Intercity is leasing from SKPL entered revenue service on the Kraków – Jelenia Góra line on November 18.

The launch forms part of a wider roll-out of the secondhand trains on routes around Kraków as a means of displacing even older rolling stock. PKP Intercity began using some of the trains on the Kraków – Zagórze line starting in mid-September, and the national operator plans to introduce more of them in the coming months.

Show Fullscreen

SKPL purchased 32 DM 90 DMUs from NS in 2020. The vehicles were built by Talbot and Düwag in 1996-98 and are classified as SD85 in Poland.

Regional operator Koleje Mazowieckie is leasing one ex-NS DH1 diesel railcar and one DH2 from SKPL under a 1·9m złoty contract running from January 24 to December 14 this year. They are being used on the Tłuszcz – Ostrołęka – Chorzele line where buses had previously been required to replace trains between Ostrołęka and Chorzele.

Show Fullscreen

Formed in 2010 as one of the first private players in Polish passenger market, SKPL — which also uses the brand name Shortlines PL — operates a number of local and narrow gauge railways as well as providing rolling stock for charter services and short-term lease. It also has a freight arm which offers shunting and trip freight operations, and manages various yards and terminals on behalf of industrial customers.