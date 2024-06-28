Show Fullscreen

POLAND: Regional operator Koleje Mazowieckie has signed a 3·2bn złoty framework agreement with Stadler for the supply of 50 five-car Flirt electric multiple-units. A firm order has been placed for an initial batch of 25.

The deal includes the provision of maintenance for 18 years, as well as the repair of two of the company’s existing Flirt EMUs damaged in earlier accidents. The investment is being co-financed from the European Union’s Recovery & Resilience Fund.

The trains are to feature lightweight aluminium bodies and ETCS Level 2 onboard equipment, and will be capable of running at up to 160 km/h, meeting the relevant TSI standards. They are also to be equipped with air conditioning, CCTV, audiovisual information systems, wi-fi and a space for pushchairs, prams and bicycles. They will have capacity for 600 passengers, including 279 seated.

The latest Flirt EMUs are to be employed on the following routes:

Warszawa – Dęblin, Skierniewice, Żyrardów and Pilawa;

Warszawa – Radom, Działdowo and Ciechanów;

Warszawa – Mińsk Mazowiecki, Łowicz and Sochaczew;

Warszawa – Ostrołęka, Małkinia, Łochów and Tłuszcz.

Delivery of the 25 trainsets is scheduled to be completed within two years.

‘The trains will be manufactured by Stadler Polska, another cooperation with the Siedlce company. In recent years, our company has been inextricably associated with Flirt trainsets, which have become a permanent part of the landscape of Mazowieckie’, said Robert Stępień, Managing Director of KM.

Currently, the Flirt EMUs are comprising 21% of the KM fleet: 10 four-car EMUs were ordered in 2006, and 61 five-car vehicles were supplied under a 2018 framework contract, exercised in five batches between 2018 and 2022.

The operator has also announced plans to procure 16 more two-car EMUs in the next four years. Construction is in progress to expand its maintenance workshop in Radom, and another depot is planned at Sochaczew.