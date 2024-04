Show Fullscreen

BULGARIA: National passenger operator BDZ-Putnicheski Prevozi has bought 76 second-hand coaches from Germany’s Deutsche Bahn for use on services from Sofia to Varna, Burgas and Ruse.

The €15·7m contract signed on March 29 covers 60 second class open saloon coaches, six second class cars for passengers with reduced mobility and bicycles, and 10 bistro cars.

The first 19 are to be delivered in mid-April, and by rest by early June.