USA: Trinity Metro has ordered four more Stadler Flirt diesel multiple-units to increase capacity on the TEX Rail line from central Fort Worth to Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport.

They are to be delivered from Stadler’s Salt Lake City factory in 2027, as an option on the original June 2015 order for eight DMUs which were supplied for the opening of the 43 km line in December 2019. Each 130 km/h articulated unit has four passenger vehicles plus a traction module, with a total of 224 seats, a toilet, USB sockets and a designated quiet car.

TEX Rail has carried more than 3 million passengers since it opened, and off-peak daytime services have been increased from hourly to every 30 min.

‘Demand for TEX Rail continues to rise, and these new train sets will enable us to maintain high service standards while accommodating more riders’, said Reed Lanham, Vice-President of Rail at Trinity Metro, when the latest order was signed on November 25.

‘With the recent service enhancements and the upcoming extension to the Medical District, we’re focused on providing an exceptional experience for our customers.’

The 3·4 km extension from Fort Worth T&P to a park-and-ride site in the Medical District is scheduled to open in spring 2026.