GERMANY: Leasing company Akiem has awarded Talbot Services a contract to overhaul 23 Bombardier Transportation Traxx Class 186 electric locomotives in 2024, and to provide ongoing maintenance in the following years.

The work will be undertaken by Talbot Services teams in Aachen, with Akiem Maintenance & Services responsible for maintenance engineering and the supply of parts and overhauled components.

The contract is backed by performance guarantees covering reliability levels and turnaround times for each locomotive.

Akiem said the contract signed on November 30 was part of strategy to complement its in-house industrial capacities and diversify its procurement of maintenance services.