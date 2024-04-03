Show Fullscreen

EUROPE: Polish company CLIP Intermodal has awarded Alstom a contract to supply 13 third-generation Traxx multi-system electric locomotives approved for use in France, Belgium, Luxembourg, Germany, Austria and Poland.

Sławomir Cyza, Managing Director of Alstom in Poland, Ukraine & the Baltic States, said the order announced on March 25 was the manufacturer’s first for the supply of locos to a private operator running trains in the France – Poland corridor. It includes two years of maintenance.

The 160 km/h locos are to be assembled in Kassel with bodyshells from Wrocław and will be equipped with Alstom’s Onvia (formerly Atlas) ETCS.

‘Following the expansion of our intermodal terminal in Swarzędz, the purchase of modern multi-system locomotives is another milestone in the development of CLIP Group’, said Group CEO Agnieszka Hipś. ‘As our terminal has eight reloading tracks, with an annual capacity of over 1 million TEU, and our own fleet accounts to 500 intermodal wagons, it is natural for us to invest in our own locomotives.’

She added that the company was focused on intermodal transport ‘as it has huge potential, especially in the context of reducing greenhouse gas emissions. The development of this type of transport is also the best response to the challenges that stand in the way of improving network capacity and traffic safety.’