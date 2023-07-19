Show Fullscreen

EUROPE: Alstom and leasing company Akiem have signed a €500m framework contract for up to 100 Traxx Universal MS3 locomotives, with a firm order for 65.

The locomotives will be suitable for freight and inter-city passenger operations at up to 160 km/h in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Italy, Belgium, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Hungary, Poland, the Czech Republic and Slovakia.

Some will be equipped for last-mile operation using diesel or battery power to avoid to need for a shunting locomotive.

All will be equipped with Alstom’s Atlas onboard equipment for ETCS and legacy train control systems.

Deliveries from Alstom’s Kassel plant are scheduled for 2025-28.

Announcing the agreement on July 17, Akiem CEO Fabien Rochefort said ’55 locomotives as part of this order will operate from France towards Europe in a context when no deliveries were experienced for the past decade’.