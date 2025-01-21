Show Fullscreen

ITALY: The first of 38 electric multiple-units ordered by the Lazio region have been unveiled at Titagarh Firema’s Caserta factory.

The €282m framework agreement signed in January 2021 covers the supply and 10 years of maintenance of 38 trainsets of three types for use by operator Cotral:

20 six-car 1·5 kV DC EMUs for Metromare services on the 28 km Roma Porta San Paolo – Lido di Ostia line. These are 107·6 m long with four doors per car side with a capacity of 1 200 passengers;

six four-car 3 kV DC EMUs for the 102 km Roma Piazzale Flaminio – Viterbo Viale Trieste line, 71·7 m long with two doors per car side and a capacity of 680 passengers;

12 four-car sets for local services on the 12·8 km Roma – Montebello section of the Viterbo line, 71·7 m long with two low and two high doors per car side to suit different platform heights and a capacity of 800 passengers.

All will have a maximum speed of 100 km/h, aluminium bodies and 1 300 mm wide twin-leaf doors and air-conditioning with natural refrigerant with a low environmental impact.

The trains are an evolution of a type in service on the Catania metro since 2022.

‘Despite the challenges posed by the international geopolitical context, Titagarh Firema is determined to contribute to improving efficiency and improving the quality of service on regional lines’, said CEO Didier Pfleger in December. ‘Our goal is to provide technologically advanced and sustainable transport for the citizens of Lazio.’