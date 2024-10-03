Show Fullscreen

INNOTRANS: Hitachi Rail presented the latest version of its ETR1000 trainset for Trenitalia at the InnoTrans 2024 fair in Berlin.

The manufacturer is supplying 30 more trainsets to the Italian state-owned operator under a €861m contract which includes a €287m option for a further 10.

‘This is an evolution of our ETR1000 trainset which is a very successful design but is now 10 years old’, a Hitachi Rail spokesperson told Railway Gazette International. ‘One of the most notable changes is that while the previous trains were built by a joint venture of Hitachi Rail and Bombardier, this is solely built by Hitachi Rail.’

The latest version is fully accessible for wheelchair users travelling independently. It features a modified interior with an increased number of seats to a new design, four classes and an updated Executive Class provision. It also provides additional luggage space, a new catering offer in the bistro and enhanced wi-fi.

The trainset features a new train control and monitoring system, modified bogies and power units as well as a re-engineered traction motor. It is equipped with Hitachi Rail’s HMAX digital asset management system.

The manufacturer confirmed that it was currently developing designs for an ETR1000 variant able to operate in more challenging weather conditions including higher temperatures and monsoon rainfall, looking at markets outside Europe including the Middle East. This would include modified heating, ventilation and air-conditioning systems and filters to prevent damage associated with dust and sand.