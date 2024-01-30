Show Fullscreen

INNOTRANS: Companies involved in artificial intelligence, robotics, cybersecurity and data protection in the transport sector will be displaying their services in a dedicated AI Mobility Lab at the InnoTrans 2024 trade fair.

Exhibitors in Hall 7.1a will include Konux, which offers AI for predictive maintenance, network capacity, traffic monitoring and rail infrastructure management.

Isarsoft will be highlighting an AI-based video analysis tool for planning, operations and security.

Other exhibitors will include DRAIVE, Nexterite, Tritem Microsystems, Ostirion and Engineering Ingegneria Informatica.

Talks will include a keynote speech by startup entrepreneur and cybersecurity expert Mirko Ross on the security aspects of new technologies.

Fair organiser Messe Berlin will also be providing a daily guided tour of AI exhibits around the show, followed by networking lunches.