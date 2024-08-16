Show Fullscreen

UK: The Level Crossing Strategy Group has published guidance to improve the reporting and management of near misses at level crossings.

The guidance is the result of collaboration between stakeholders including Network Rail, the Rail Safety & Standards Board, operators LNER and c2c, and train drivers’ union ASLEF.

It clarifies what constitutes a near miss — an incident that could have become an accident but was narrowly avoided — and provides clear instructions on how to report incidents effectively. This aims to help the industry identify trends, pinpoint high-risk areas and implement effective safety interventions.

‘The new guidance provides an overview on the information that should be reported when a near miss occurs so that incidents can be classified better’, said Namrita Kohli, Principle Risk & Safety Intelligence Analyst at RSSB, on August 14.

‘Enhanced and more consistent monitoring of these incidents can provide early insights for potential safety improvements’.

In 2022-23 there were 458 reported near misses, as well as five pedestrian fatalities and five road vehicle collisions across 5 492 level crossings.