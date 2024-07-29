Show Fullscreen

UK: Train operator Northern has awarded Sella Controls a contract to supply, install and commission 269 customer information displays as well as long line public address systems at 68 stations.

Design work is under way, with the first installations planned for this summer.

The current equipment will be replaced with Infotec white LEDs and TFTs, and displays will also be installed at many stations currently without information systems.

‘Rail and station telecommunication projects form a strategic part of Sella Controls UK’s business’, said Sales Director Chris Elliott when the contract was announced on July 25. ’The award of this project confirms our position in this market and the future plans for growth.’