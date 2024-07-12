Show Fullscreen

UK: Tyne & Wear Metro operator Nexus has selected Sella Controls to undertake a £8·8m two-year project to replace the Supervisory Control & Data Acquisition System which is used to manage the network’s high and low voltage power supplies, fire and intruder alarms, lighting, lifts, escalators and tunnel drainage pumps.

‘We’re going to install a completely new system, which brings with it the very latest railway industry technology’, said Metro Infrastructure Director Stuart Clarke. ‘It will replace a now life expired system which was fitted in the 1990s.’

HIMA Group company Sella Controls is to supply its UK rail approved Tracklink suite, including a complete dual-redundant SCADA system, substation remote terminal unit and control room overview mimic, as well as simulator and training tools. It will also provide long-term planned and reactive maintenance.

‘When we began the development of our SCADA product suite it was our aim to offer our client a complete modern end-to-end solution’, explained Chris Elliott, Sales Director for Global Rail at HIMA Group. ‘This award is major milestone for our Tracklink SCADA.’