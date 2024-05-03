Show Fullscreen

UK: Four train operators are to run a joint programme giving technology companies the opportunity to demonstrate AI, telecoms, quantum and other innovations in a real-world rail environment.

The Future Labs programme is to be run by the government-owned operators LNER, Northern, Southeastern and TransPennine Express in partnership with corporate innovation specialist L Marks. It is to address three industry-led challenges, with an additional category open to innovators which can offer technology beyond the briefs. These are:

Performance & Operational Excellence: ideas to enhance and complement operational performance and back-office processes to give staff tools to bolster their processes;

Enhancing Customer Experience: helping to improve passenger safety, boost accessibility and keep customers up to date through their preferred communication channels;

Developing People & Talent: unique approaches to strategic resource planning, supporting staff wellness and personal development, and promoting diversity to attract the next generation of talent.

The 12-week programme will provide start-ups, scale-ups and innovators with insights into industry data, and access to resources and testing environments as well as rail sector experts.

‘Through the collaboration of the four rail operators, we are taking the next necessary step towards embracing new technologies’, said LNER’s Chief Digital & Innovation Officer Danny Gonzalez on April 30. ‘Some of the greatest leaps forward in the rail sector have come through this open approach to innovation, and this new programme marks a significant moment in generating strength of expertise and access for technology companies looking to break into the industry.’

The deadline for applications is June 16.