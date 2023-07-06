Show Fullscreen

The first of the Class 93 electric-diesel-battery locomotives ordered by Rail Operations Group has been delivered from Stadler’s València factory to the UK through Bristol Port. ROG signed a framework agreement for 30 locos in January 2021, with a firm order for an initial 10.

A £5m modernisation of Stirling station and its surroundings including parking and active travel facilities has been completed by Luddon Construction. The lounges and accessible toilet have undergone a comprehensive refurbishment, including new floors, walls, ceilings and furniture.

Network Rail is seeking industry feedback to help it draw up plans to procure data loggers for infrastructure monitoring. In the last five years the infrastructure manager has spent more than £24m on data loggers and related equipment for monitoring assets including track circuits, points operating equipment, relay interlockings, level crossings, cable insulation, points heating and ‘a range of bespoke assets’.

Northern has launched a web tool enabling passengers to compare the cost, travel time and CO 2 emissions of their journey versus the equivalent trip by road before they book a ticket. Prices are compared against the average cost to travel the same distance in both a diesel and electric car; journey times are compared to peak car journeys in Google maps; and CO 2 emissions are calculated using government certified data sources and assumptions.

Eurostar Group will be the official travel partner of The British Olympic Association for the Paris Olympic Games in 2024.

QTS Group’s skills arm QTS Training has appointed Phil Wheatcroft as Senior Trainer & Assessor, tasked with building its presence in England where the company has centres in Linby, Knottingley and Leeds. ‘I’m most excited to upskill new talent to help tackle the skills shortage and bring more people into the rail industry’, Wheatcroft said. ‘As we know, it’s an ageing workforce and engaging young people will be key to futureproofing operations, so I look forward to delivering training courses that encourage people to develop their careers in rail.’

Northern has provided secure cycle parking at Poynton station in Cheshire, funded by the Cycle Rail Fund and the town council. ‘We feel that the opportunity to safely park their bikes will help incentivise people off the road and onto their bike – thereby reducing traffic on the roads near our stations’, said Northern’s Regional Director Craig Harrop on June 27.