Show Fullscreen

Alstom has delivered the first trainset for Grand Paris Express Line 15.

On June 19 the Yui Rail monorail on the island of Okinawa put into service the first two of four three-car trainsets ordered from Hitachi in September 2020 at a cost of ¥4·9bn. The other two are expected to be in service by the end of the year, increasing capacity on the 17 km line.

Show Fullscreen

On June 12 South Korea and Egypt signed a US$460m intergovernmental loan agreement to finance an order for 40 eight-car metro trainsets for Cairo metro lines 2 and 3. The trainsets are to be manufactured by a joint venture of Hyundai Rotem and National Egyptian Railway Industries Co under a US$563·2m contract signed in August 2022 which includes technology transfer to support local manufacturing in Egypt.

Show Fullscreen

The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority board has approved a $2·7bn operating budget for FY2024. This includes $68m for its response to a Federal Transit Administration safety and management inspection report; $181m for bridge rehabilitation, station and accessibility improvements, and advancing design of a the Red-Blue Connector metro project; and $5m to study the feasibility of implementing a means-tested fare programme.

Show Fullscreen

A Hamburg S-Bahn station at Ottensen between Altona and Bahrenfeld opened on May 31. It is served by routes S1 and S11 and is expected to be used by 5 000 passengers/day.

Show Fullscreen

The Val D’Ala suburban station in Roma reopened on June 12. It had originally opened in 2009, but closed in 2014.

Mutares announced on June 15 that it had completed the acquisition of Arriva’s Polish bus operations. The rail division will remain with Arriva Group.

Show Fullscreen

Six Melbourne ‘Art Trams’ have been decorated with designs by Victoria-based First Peoples artists. Amina Briggs’ design features Bunjil the creator and Waa the protector, integral figures in Boonwurrung culture, accompanied by the Australian raven and wedge-tailed eagle.

South Florida Regional Transportation Authority has received approval for test running of Tri-Rail rolling stock on Florida East Coast Railway tracks and train staff in preparation for the start of Tri-Rail services directly into Downtown Miami.

Jeamy Molina will join Dallas Area Rapid Transit as Chief Communications Officer on June 26.

Shanghai Pudong Modern Rail Transit Co suspended operation of the Zhangjiang Translohr rail-guided bus route on June 1. Ridership was reported to be lower than expected, and it is to be replaced by conventional buses.