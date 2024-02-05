Show Fullscreen

FRACHTbahn Traktion has signed a long-term full-service leasing contract with European Loc Pool covering two Stadler EuroDual locomotives. ‘The EuroDual is a key element in the further development of our company’, said Volker Kohl, Managing Director of the Wien-based operator. ‘It gives us access to heavy goods transport segments and complex topographical conditions that were previously challenging. Particularly noteworthy is the efficiency of the EuroDual in the first/last mile range and its ability to access alternative routes under diesel traction — invaluable flexibility, especially in the infrastructure sector.’

Indian Railways has lowered its rates for transporting larger cars by up to 33% in an effort to gain market share as sports utility vehicles become more popular and smaller cars less common. IR now has around 25% modal share of automotive transport across the country, a five-fold increase since 2018, and it is working on improved wagon designs.

The Association of American Railroads has appointed Dr Rand Ghayad as Chief Economist & Senior Vice-President of Policy & Economics. He succeeds John Gray, who is retiring after almost 16 years. Ghayad was previously Head of Economics at LinkedIn. ‘Rand’s impressive track record as a thought leader in economics and technology aligns perfectly with the freight rail industry’s commitment to innovation and policy advocacy’, said AAR President & CEO Ian Jefferies.

RENFE Mercancías has awarded Tatravagónka a €39·1m, 22-month contract to supply 74 Type Sgfnss 60 ft wagons for the transport of containers and 75 Sdggmrss wagons to move semitrailers on rolling motorway services. The order is backed with €14·5m of EU Next generation co-financing.

Norfolk Southern has joined a Confidential Close Call Reporting System pilot programme, with staff represented by the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers & Trainmen and SMART-TD unions able to report unsafe events while being protected from NS disciplinary measures. There are now 27 railways participating in C3RS; Transport Secretary Pete Buttigieg called on all Class I freight railways to join after the NS derailment in East Palestine, but so far NS is the only one to sign up.

GB Railfreight has launched a five times a week intermodal service connecting the DP World’s port at London Gateway with iPort Doncaster. The service uses newly built Greenbrier FEA-G high-density twin wagons which can carry 6 TEU.

Reload Logistics has acquired a 50 000 m2 Sulphur Bulk Terminal at Richards Bay in South Africa which has road and rail facilities for handling containerised or break-bulk cargo.

ÖBB Rail Cargo Group‘s Linz – Wels – Duisburg TransFER service now runs beyond Duisburg to Rotterdam. ’With four round trips per week and numerous transport options — from classic containers to swap bodies and soon also cranable trailers — TransFER offers an optimal connection for maritime flows of goods to the economic regions of western and central Europe’, said RCG CEO Clemens Först.

Spanish infrastructure manager ADIF has awarded Coalvi a €10m contract to lengthen the passing loops to 750 m at Chiprana, Nonaspe and Flix on the single-track line between Zaragoza, Caspe and Tarragona.