EUROPE: Beacon Rail announced on September 29 that it had completed the acquisition of locomotive leasing business Mitsui Rail Capital Europe from Mitsui & Co.

The transaction had been agreed on August 7.

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in the Netherlands, MRCE has a fleet of 229 electric locomotives and provides maintenance, training and logistical support services through a network of third-party workshops.

The MRCE fleet will add to Luxembourg-based Beacon Rail’s portfolio of 507 locomotives, 1 200 wagons and 515 passenger vehicles on lease in 18 countries.