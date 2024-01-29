Show Fullscreen

INTERNATIONAL: Spanish government-owned engineering consultancy Ineco and Latin America and Caribbean development bank CAF have signed a memorandum of understanding with the aim of establishing a framework to share knowledge and promote the competitiveness of the transport sector.

This includes an emphasis on the railway sector and on the impact of climate change on transport infrastructure.

‘We are at an inflection point where we need to rethink our transport strategies and adapt to the emerging challenges of our time, such as climate change, population growth and urbanisation’, said CAF Executive President Sergio Díaz-Granados on January 23.

‘We are convinced that the exchange of knowledge and experiences between CAF and Ineco will translate into innovative projects that will contribute to the integration and wellbeing of Latin America and Europe.’