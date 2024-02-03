Show Fullscreen

SPAIN: The Ministry of Transport, Mobility & the Urban Agenda has awarded leasing company Ermewa Ibérica a €17·3m grant to boost Spanish manufacturing as part of two wagon orders.

The orders are for 150 Shimmns coil wagons which will be produced at the Inveho plant at Orval in France, and 50 pocket wagons for the transport of lorry semi-trailers which will be produced by Talleres Alegría in Spain. Ermewa Ibérica has also ordered other wagons from Talleres Alegría.

‘Developing wagon manufacturing with Spanish industrial players is for us the most sustainable and optimal solution for the development of rail transport in Spain’, said Ermewa Managing Director Peter Reinshagen on January 16, with the broad gauge meaning it made sense ’to collaborate with a renowned and high-quality Spanish industrial player’.

The grant draws on funds from the NextGenerationEU programme to help repair the immediate economic and social damage caused by the pandemic.