ROMANIA: Greenbrier is to close its Arad wagon factory, and concentrate production at its Caracal and Drobeta-Turnu Severin sites.

‘Market conditions and a comprehensive analysis in Europe led to the decision to close a facility in Romania, impacting our employees, our customers and the community’, President & CEO of The Greenbrier Companies Lorie Tekorius said on April 7. ‘Production will be consolidated into our remaining facilities and our capacity will remain the same but with a significantly lower cost footprint’.

Greenbrier merged its European operations with Romanian manufacturer Astra Rail Industries in 2016. Astra Rail had been founded in 2012 by restructuring Romanian companies Astra Vagoane Arad, Meva and Romvag Caracal.