FRANCE: Already the largest locomotive leasing company in Germany, Railpool has opened a French subsidiary with a view to tapping into demand for greater interoperability between European rail networks and growing domestic rail freight in France.

Created in 2008 and based in München, Railpool has turnover in excess of €1bn per annum and operates in 19 countries. It focuses on full-service leasing of electric or ‘last mile’ bi-mode locos, of which it now has 493 under management. Of these, 77% were built by Alstom and 23% by Siemens.

Speaking at a briefing announcing the expansion in Paris on October 25, Railpool France CEO Frédérique Erlichman explained that the company is initially targeting growth in international rail freight traffic passing through, originating or destined for France.

The company has set a target of reaching a 16% share of the loco leasing market; this means that while most of its locos are likely to be used on freight services, it also sees potential customers in the overnight passenger service business or from prospective new market entrants as the French passenger sector liberalises.

Erlichman says that it is still too early to assess how far the planned restructuring of Fret SNCF could affect the market; the incumbent freight operator is mandated to release some of its locomotive fleet but few details of this process have yet been confirmed.

Railpool expects to offer a dedicated fleet of 50 Alstom Traxx MS3 locos in France from July 2025; production is now underway at the former Bombardier Transportation plant at Kassel in Germany.

Less clear is its strategy for rolling stock maintenance, which Erlichman says will be based on ‘the best choice for clients’ and could see the ROSCO establish its own workshops or support operators at their existing bases. The company says that it has a €25m float of spares, enabling it to respond quickly to the needs of operators in the field.