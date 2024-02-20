Show Fullscreen

EUROPE: Leasing company Railpool and Siemens Mobility have signed a framework agreement for the supply of up to 250 Vectron locomotives.

This covers variants that can operate in up to 16 countries and on north-south and east-west corridors in Europe.

Depending on the variant, the 6·4 MW locos will have a maximum speed of up to 230 km/h, and will be equipped with national train protection systems as well as ETCS.

There is a firm order for an initial 24 multi-system and 46 AC locomotives which will take Railpool’s Vectron fleet to a total of 228.

‘In addition to the multi-system locomotives for east-west traffic, we are adding further AC locomotives to our range, primarily for the Scandinavian corridor and the DACH region’, said Railpool CEO Torsten Lehnert when the order was announced on February 20. ‘Like the MS locomotives, the AC locomotives are also perfectly equipped for the upcoming ETCS expansion in Europe.’

Including the latest firm order, Siemens Mobility has sold more than 2 400 Vectron locomotives to 96 customers in 16 countries, with approval for operation in 20 European countries.