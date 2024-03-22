Show Fullscreen

INTERNATIONAL: British maintenance equipment supplier Thomson Engineering Design has selected Unipart Rail as its exclusive sales and distribution partner across Europe, Asia, New Zealand, Australia and North America.

The companies are working in partnership to introduce a ‘revolutionary’ range of machines to provide the benefits of high-output train-based systems at lower cost.

Thomson Engineering Design’s product range includes handling equipment for rails, sleepers and track panels as well for clipping and de-clipping, ballast and trackbed works, cabling and electrification, signals and crossings, barriers and access, adaptor heads and road haulage.

‘By combining the strengths of the two organisations, we are in a position to significantly improve the performance of the maintenance and renewal of the rail infrastructure, not only meeting but exceeding the expectations of our customers who are already experiencing the benefits of these unique and innovative products’, said Unipart Rail Managing Director Neil McNicholas on March 13.

Dan Barnard, Operations Director, Thomson Engineering Design Ltd, added that ‘the synergies between companies align perfectly to supply world class engineered products to the global rail industry’.