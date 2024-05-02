Show Fullscreen

EUROPE: Knorr-Bremse RailServices has signed a contract to provide Stadler with comprehensive rolling stock braking system maintenance, repair and spare part supply services

The contract runs until the end of 2028, with an option to extend.

‘This major service contract represents a new phase in our long-term relationship with Stadler’, said RailServices Vice-President Frank Uder on April 29. ’We’re delighted to be able to contribute to even higher levels of train availability, safety and efficiency by providing service solutions that cover the entire life-cycle of large train fleets operating across multiple European markets.

‘Because we’re based close to our customers, we’re able to satisfy Stadler’s service requirements fast and reliably with manufacturing-standard quality, and also deliver rock-solid planning and scheduling.’