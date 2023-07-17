Show Fullscreen

NORTH AMERICA: Wagon pooling company TTX is to move its headquarters from Chicago to Charlotte in North Carolina.

TTX is a co-operative owned by BNSF, CN, CPKC, CSX Ferromex, Norfolk Southern and Union Pacific. It has a fleet of more than 170 000 wagons for traffic including containers, road trailers, cars, timber steel and paper, as well as an engineering and design team and maintenance operations across the USA.

Moving its finance, IT, human resources, business and product development and other teams to Charlotte represents an investment of $14·5m, to be supported by a North Carolina state Job Development Investment Grant of up to $1·8m over 12 years.

‘Our company is positioned to provide strong rail and freight car management services from the Charlotte metro area — as such, we are excited to partner with local innovators, business leaders and academic institutions to drive value for the North American rail industry and the local economy’, said TTX President & CEO Thomas Wells on July 11.