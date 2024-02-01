Show Fullscreen

INTERNATIONAL: Swiss rail logistics company InterRail Group now offers the regular transport of temperature-controlled containers by rail between Asia and Europe.

The diesel-powered 45 ft pallet wide reefer containers are monitored around the clock, with customers receiving at least one detailed report per day.

Last year 13·5 tonnes of Swiss chocolate were transported from Basel to Shanghai, maintaining a temperature of 12°C despite outside temperatures of up to 42°C. Miso ramen soup has been transported from Shanghai to Hamburg at 10°C in temperatures of -27°C.

‘Given the current situation in the Red Sea, our new product is an interesting option for certain sensitive or perishable goods that won’t stand the additional transit time caused by the alternative sea route via the Cape of Good Hope’, said Stefaniea Klermund, Business Development Manager at InterRail Holding, on January 25.

’In addition to the Europe – China route, we can also offer this service to and from Central Asia as well as within Europe.’