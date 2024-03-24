Show Fullscreen

INTERMODAL: Following four years of development, intermodal equipment company Modalis Group and Belgian engineering firm Agesia have unveiled a prototype lightweight steel and composite 45 ft swap-body offering a greater interior volume.

The thermoplastic ‘structural sandwich’ panels save almost a tonne by replacing steel crossmembers and plywood floors.

’There are already lightweight bodies, but they provide less interior volume because the floor is too thick. It’s possible to have units with greater interior volume, but they are heavier.’ said Modalis Technical & Innovation Manager Pierre-Nicolas Chilles. ‘With this new flat rack, we’ll provide a unique product that combines both aspects.’