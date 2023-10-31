Show Fullscreen

UZBEKISTAN: Rhenus Group and the Uztemiryulkonteyner subsidiary of national railway UTY have signed a memorandum of co-operation to establish two joint ventures to operate and expand road-rail transshipment terminals in Andijon and Samarkand.

They also agreed to take strategic measures to expand capacity and increase rail freight traffic in Uzbekistan.

Rhenus said Uzbekistan is experiencing robust economic growth, and it expects to see growing demand for the transport of containerised freight along the Middle Corridor route between China, Turkey and Europe.

Rhenus has its own companies in Kazakhstan, the southern Caucasus and the Asia-Pacific region.

‘Investing in transshipment capacity in the economically emerging regions of Ferghana Valley and Samarkand will allow us and our partner to pursue further long-term transport projects’, said project head Heinrich Kerstgens when the memorandum was signed on the fringes of the Central Asia Summit held in Berlin in late September.