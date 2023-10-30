Show Fullscreen

INTERNATIONAL: The national railways of Kazakhstan, Georgia and Azerbaijan have formed an equally-owned joint venture to develop multimodal services on the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route between China and Europe.

The agreement to create Middle Corridor Multimodal Ltd was signed at the Silk Road forum in Tblisi on October 26.

The joint venture will provide ‘one-stop-shop’ services, guarantee delivery times and pursue a co-ordinated policy for the development of multimodal services between China, Turkey and Europe.