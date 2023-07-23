Show Fullscreen

SPAIN: Infrastructure manger ADIF has awarded a joint venture of Hupac Ibérica and TPNOVA Rail & Logistic Services to operate the freight terminal which is under construction at La Llagosta, 15 km from Barcelona.

The terminal is scheduled to open in Q2 2025. The operating contract runs for 20 years, and may be extended for a further 20 years if the operator invests at least €12m during the initial 20 years.

The 10·5 ha complex will include an 8·5 ha loading and unloading area served by four dual gauge tracks electrified at 3 kV DC and able to accommodate 750 m long trains. There will be a further 19 800 m2 area for other logistics uses, and an administrative building.