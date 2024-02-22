Show Fullscreen

EUROPE: The Metrans rail freight subsidiary of Hamburger Hafen & Logistik has expanded in southeast Europe with the acquisition of 100% of Adria Rail Group.

Adria Rail offers rail services from Serbia and Croatia, and manages an inland terminal in Indija near Beograd which has daily Metrans trains to the Croatian port of Rijeka as well as connections to Metrans’ hub terminal in Budapest.

Metrans acquired a 51% stake in Adria Rail Group in March 2023. ‘With the full integration of Adria Rail, we have reached another important milestone in the expansion of our European network’, said Metrans CEO Peter Kiss on February 19. ‘Adria Rail’s new connections will enable us to offer our customers further important and climate-friendly logistics connections in the dynamically growing countries of southeast Europe.’