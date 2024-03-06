Show Fullscreen

USA: Norfolk Southern has begun using the RapidSOS digital alert platform to provide first responders with access to information on train cargo and hazardous material data.

In the event of a emergency, Norfolk Southern will initiate an alert to first responders transmitting critical information, the incident location and what the train is carrying.

This highlights any hazardous materials and provides safe handling and emergency response guides, and can be shared with field responders and any mutual aid partners via text or e-mail

‘Prior to this partnership, telecommunicators had to manually search online databases and verbally relay critical information to field responders during rail incidents’, said CEO of the National Emergency Number Association Brian Fontes on February 29. ‘Innovative solutions like this share life-saving information digitally, quickly and intuitively.’