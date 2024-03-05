Show Fullscreen

TUNISIA: The Saudi Fund for Development is providing a US$55m development loan to support the renewal of 190 km of railway in Sfax, Gafsa and Gabes to increase capacity for transporting phosphate.

The agreement with the Ministry of Economy & Planning was signed on February 22.

The project is to be undertaken by national railway SNCFT. It is expected to contribute towards Tunisia’s economic growth by boosting the phosphate sector, creating direct and indirect jobs and also relieving the road network.