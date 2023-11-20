Show Fullscreen

EUROPE: Lithuania’s LTG Cargo and Ukraine’s Ukrzaliznytsia have operated a trial service transporting lorry semi-trailers by rail from Kaunas to Kyiv via Poland.

The test train ran within two months of LTG Cargo and Ukrzaliznytsia meeting to develop mutually beneficial approaches to international transport.

LTG Cargo head Eglė Šimė said the journey can take two weeks by road because of wartime conditions, while the railways ‘can deliver semi-trailers with cargo to customers up to three times faster’.

Connections can be offered to the port of Klaipėda and elsewhere in the Baltic states.

Expected traffic to Ukraine includes fertilisers, PET granules, salt, with exports including cereals, building materials, food and beverages.

The service was operated by LTG Cargo in Lithuania and LTG Cargo Polska in Poland. The semi-trailers were transferred from standard to broad gauge at the Medyka/Mostyska border point, for onward transport by Ukrzaliznytsia to the Liski terminal in Kyiv.

LTG Cargo and its partners also offer freight services via the Yagodin/Dorohusk and Izov/Hrubieszów border crossings, carrying mainly oil and agricultural products.