LITHUANIAN: National railway LTG Group has joined the International Union of Railways’ Open Rail Freight EDI User System which enables freight operators to exchange CIM consignment notes.

LTG Cargo said it is the first railway company in the Baltic States to choose Orfeus, which is used by European standard gauge operators. Deployment is expected in the last quarter of this year.

This forms part of the FREE Rail programme launched by LTG last year to develop and implement an operating model which is based on EU standards and best practice, while being adapted to the Baltic region and harmonised with 1 520 mm gauge region specifications.

‘We are consistently striving for comprehensive integration with Europe — both in terms of business relations, infrastructure, and technology’, said Director of Business Resilience Gediminas Šečkus on April 2.

‘As the volume of cargo transportation in the western direction continues to grow, we are consistently looking for opportunities to adapt the solutions used in the west to the 1 520 mm gauge.’