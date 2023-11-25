Show Fullscreen

SPAIN: Infrastructure manager ADIF is developing plans for a ‘rail motorway’ corridor to carry lorry trailers by rail between Zaragoza, Lleida and Tarragona.

ADIF is currently upgrading the mostly single-track electrified line by lengthening passing loops to 750 m at Selgua, Marcén-Poleñino, Almudévar, Juneda and Raimat at cost of €25m; work at Vilaverd has already been completed.

Tenders are to be called in Q1 2024 for works to increase clearances at six tunnels and 16 overbridges, with a budget of more than €60m.

This is part of the future Mediterranean Corridor, and is one of the busiest sections of the Spanish rail network, with over 100 trains each way per week.

The rail motorway would act as an extension to the corridor which is under development to link ports in Andalucía to Sevilla, Madrid and Zaragoza. The extension would provide a more direct route from ports including Huelva, Cádiz and Algeciras to Catalunya, and facilitate access to the port complex at Barcelona.

The scheme has been requested by organisations from across the logistics chain, as significant volumes of traffic arrive at ports in southern Spain from Turkey, Italy and Morocco. It has been estimated that moving semi-trailers by rail could cut costs seven-fold and emissions five-fold.

ADIF is also undertaking loading gauge enhancement work between València and Madrid and between València and Badajoz.

Other rail motorway projects being considered for development are:

Azuqueca (northeast of Madrid/Zaragoza) – Tarragona;

Porto – Entroncamento – Badajoz – Azuqueca;

Azuqueca – Valladolid – Burgos – Vitoria-Gasteiz (Jundiz);

Murcia – Madrid;

Tarragona – Barcelona;

Tamarite de Litera – Irún/Portbou;

Zaragoza – Pamplona (Noain) – Vitoria-Gasteiz (Jundiz).

At present, the only active rail motorway in Spain is from the Can Tunis and Morrot terminals in Barcelona to the French border using 1 668 mm gauge tracks throughout.