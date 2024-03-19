Show Fullscreen

EUROPE: RegioJet has opened ticket sales for a night train service between Praha and the rail hub at Chop in western Ukraine’s Zakarpattia Oblast.

The operator says this will be the first 100% commercially operated service between the European Union and Ukraine.

The daily service is to launch on March 27 as an extension of RegioJet’s Praha – Košice route.

It will avoid unpredictable hours of delays which road transport can face at the Ukrainian border, and RegioJet director Jakub Svoboda said travelling directly by night train represents ‘incomparable comfort compared to cars or buses’.

An evening meal and breakfast will be available, along with free wi-fi, coffee and water.

In 2023 RegioJet transported more than 230 000 passengers between Ukraine and the European Union on its route from Přemyšl in Poland to Praha.