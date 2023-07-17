Show Fullscreen

On July 11 Italian operator Ferrovia Sangritana took delivery of an additional CZ Loko EffiShunter 1000 locomotive

AERRL, CER, EAL, EIM, FEDECRAIL, UIP, UIRR, UITP and UNIFE published a sector statement on July 10 expressing their commitment and support for the implementation of the digital automatic coupler and urging the European Commission and member states to begin shaping the political, financial and legal conditions for a co-ordinated European deployment, including the creation of a centralised European deployment management entity.

Tarragona Port Authority has awarded Comsa, GICSA and Arno Infraestructuras a 12-month, €22m contract for the second phase of development of the Guadalajara-Marchamalo freight terminal. This covers the installation of 7 750 m of 1 668 mm gauge track including six tracks for 750 m trains, along with 19 turnouts, safety equipment and electrification. Opening is planned for 2024.

Vietnam’s Bình Dương province is preparing a prefeasibility study for a proposed 125 km railway to link industrial areas in Bàu Bàng with the Cái Mép Thị Vải terminal and ports in Bà Rịa-Vũng Tàu province. The cost is initially estimated at 34tr dong, of which 9·5tr would come from the national budget and the rest from official development aid and private investment.

Freightliner has chosen Work Wallet software to deliver safety briefings, asset inspections and manage contractor permit to work processes across the UK. ‘Moving from paper to digital has significantly improved staff communication, as well as making on-site contractor safety, document control and job assignment better’, said Shane Hill, Operations Support Manager at Freightliner Southampton where a year-long pilot was undertaken.

Spain’s RENFE Mercancías has awarded Alstom a €11·2m Recovery & Resilience programme funded contract to supply in-cab ETCS Baseline 3 equipment for 28 Class 253 locomotives by December 31 2025.

The Swedish government has asked transport agency Trafikverket to produce proposals to ensure the long-term future of the Trelleborg to Rostock train ferry service as an alternative to the rail route through Denmark.

The European Commission has approved under EU state aid rules a €74m scheme in the Czech Republic to support the development of railway sidings to promote modal shift from road. This scheme will provide grants to cover to 49% of the cost of building, upgrading or restoring rail connections to private land, in particular industrial facilities, and investment in facilities such as cargo handling equipment.

RENFE Mercancías has awarded SEYS Medioambiente and D&A Innovate System Dispositivos an 18-month, €945 000 contract to supply telematics equipment for 222 class 251, 252, 253, 319 and 333 locomotives and 678 wagons.

Operation Lifesaver has updated its ProDriver Challenge eLearning program to help lorry drivers prepare to make safe choices at level crossings. ‘In the simulated driving environment of the ProDriver Challenge, drivers are exposed to several driving scenarios that demand quick thinking and critical decision-making’, said OLI Executive Director Rachel Maleh. ’We want all professional drivers to know about this free dynamic rail safety education tool.’