GERMANY: Deutsche Bahn has awarded Smart Mobile Labs a framework contract for the planning, deployment and operation of secure private 5G networks.

On February 21 SML, which was recently acquired by Boldyn Networks, said the contract is valued ‘almost in the double-digit million-euro range’. SML will be the designated partner for all companies within the DB group, with implementation primarily be at maintenance depots, yards and freight facilities as a basis for future digitalisation and automation.

The networks will utilise local spectrum radio frequencies in the 3·7 GHz to 3·8 GHz range. SML has developed two tailored systems to meet DB’s requirements, and selected services will be provided in collaboration with STF Gruppe.