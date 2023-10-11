Show Fullscreen

EUROPE: High speed rail start-up Evolyn has announced plans to launch passenger services to compete with Eurostar on the ‘strategic and high demand’ route between Paris and London.

On October 11 the company said it had reached an agreement to acquire 12 Avelia high speed trains from Alstom, with options for four more.

It aims to launch its first services in 2025, with its full fleet in use in 2026. It would offer a ‘modern, innovative and sustainable’ option providing ‘the best quality offer at competitive prices’ to ‘become the trusted choice of users’.

Evolyn told Railway Gazette International that services would run non-stop between Paris Nord and London St Pancras International. Stops in northern France might be considered in the future, but no additional routes are being planned at this initial stage.

Evolyn has been developing its plans for three years, and discussions for track access rights are underway. It said the project represents an estimated total investment of £1bn, and has ‘high technical and financial soundness’.

It is being led by the Cosmen family of Spain, and is backed by unnamed British and French industrial and financial partners which provide ‘a solid combination’ of industrial experience and financial strength.

The Cosmen family has a stake in coach, bus and train operator Mobico (previously National Express Group) although Mobico told Railway Gazette International it is not involved in the Evolyn project.

‘We know that the governments of the United Kingdom and France welcome a project that will allow their citizens to increase the connection options between the UK and several countries in continental Europe with a green alternative that will also contribute to decarbonisation’, said Evolyn CEO Jorge Cosmen.

Channel Tunnel to London high speed line concessionaire HS1 Ltd said ‘we are delighted that Evolyn has announced it is applying to become a second international operator on the HS1 line, increasing services on the “Green Gateway to Europe”.

‘We have always believed that additional operators will benefit passengers through increased competition, will build on the strong economic benefits the HS1 line delivers for the UK economy, and will give people greater opportunity to choose a more sustainable way than flying to travel to the Continent.

‘We look forward to working with all relevant stakeholders to ensure Evolyn can begin running services on the line as soon as possible.’