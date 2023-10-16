Show Fullscreen

EUROPE: Alstom has confirmed that no contract is currently in place for the supply of high speed trainsets to Evolyn, which has announced plans to launch a Paris – London service completing against Eurostar.

Unveiling its plans on October 11, Evolyn said it had ‘reached an agreement’ — though did not say a firm contract — to acquire 12 Avelia high speed trains from Alstom, with options for four more.

Two days later the manufacturer issued a statement clarifying the situation. ’Alstom and Evolyn have established a short-term agreement to proceed with initial train system engineering activities with the objective of accelerating activities, should the parties eventually enter into a contract for the purchase and delivery of a certain number of trains, provided that Evolyn is capable of securing project financing’, it said.

Alstom added that ’with regards to potential future delivery dates for new trains, at this time, the final train delivery dates will be confirmed when a firm and final contract will be agreed upon, to be signed at a later date’.

Evolyn had said it hopes to launch its first services in 2025. This is a potentially ambitious timescale for a new entrant, especially as it would require the certification of trainsets to operate on the route including through the Channel Tunnel.