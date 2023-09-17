Show Fullscreen

INDIA: Construction of ballastless reinforced concrete trackbed is underway at Surat on the Mumbai – Ahmedabad high speed line, in what National High Speed Rail Corp Ltd says is the first time the Japanese J-slab system is being used in India.

The ballastless trackform is installed throughout the Shinkansen high speed network in Japan. In March 2021 NHSRC and Japan Railway Track Consultants Co signed a memorandum of understanding covering track design for the 237 km Vadodara – Vapi package T2 section of the future Mumbai – Ahmedabad line.

More than 14 000 tonnes of rail and 50 moulds for casting track slabs have already been delivered from Japan, NHSRC said at the end of August, and Japan Railway Technical Services is to train and certify Indian personnel in tracklaying.